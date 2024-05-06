Bringing home the hardware: Two Rivers wins two awards

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — We have explored the growth of Two Rivers in multiple ways over the last few months. Now, the city reaps a few statewide awards for the hard work.



The Wisconsin Main Street Awards bestowed Two Rivers with two awards this year.

Cool City Brewing and the Central Park West project were the two to bring home the plaques.

Main Street director, Jason Ring says this is both an honor and momentum to carry into the future.

Gina Krahn is the co-owner of Cool City Brewing, a unique new brewery in Two Rivers. Built in a building that was completely revitalized.

"Taking something that was old and dark in this community, right downtown, and converting it into something lively is pretty rewarding,” said Krahn.

That conversion won the brewery the Best Interior Renovation of more than $50,000 at the Wisconsin Main Street Awards. A statewide program that recognizes economic growth in downtown districts.

Two Rivers won two awards. The revamped Central Park West won best private-public revitalization partnership. Parks and recreation staff members Jack Powalisz and Rebeccah Hansen say both awards are a point of pride in Two Rivers' growth.

"Every citizen should take great pride in that, that others are recognizing that,” Powalisz says. “We are continually upgrading and moving forward."

The man with a hand in it all is Two Rivers Main Street Director, Jason Ring. He says two awards is more than just an honor.

"Growth spurs more growth and we want to see that continue,” said Ring. “So, looking forward to riding this wave of growth to really see our community become great."

A point that makes sense to Krahn. This is now her second main street award win in Two Rivers, and she thinks the community cannot stop now.

"Businesses like ours and many other businesses need to continue to open and need to continue to flourish,” Krahn said. “That overall is going to help the greater good."

These projects are actually right beside each other. I'm told many events this summer will be held at both locations.