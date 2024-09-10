Area where police investigating following discovery of remains has connection with missing boy Elijah Vue

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — An area in Manitowoc County where law enforcement has been investigating the discovery of human remains has a connection to the family of missing boy Elijah Vue.



The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Department has not confirmed if the remains are related to Elijah's case.

As confirmed by NBC 26, Katrina Baur, Elijah's mother, once lived near the area where police have been investigating.

The sheriff's office has only said the remains were found on private property in the Town of Two Rivers.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s office has not confirmed exactly where they found human skeletal remains in the town of Two Rivers.

They also have not confirmed if these remains are connected to the disappearance of Elijah Vue, who was three years old when he was reported missing in Two Rivers in February.

But we have learned about a connection Elijah had to a home in the Town of Two Rivers, in the area where we've seen a large police presence, including a mobile command center.

Kathy Hasselman tends a 10 acre farm along Manitou Drive. She says shortly after Elijah went missing police in February, police arrived at the home.

"First day, the police came and really searched the place,” said Hasselman.

She says her sister now lives there. But, before that Katrina Baur lived in the home with her children.

Katrina Baur is the mother of Elijah Vue.

"I saw on Facebook that someone posted a picture of the mother and her kids sitting over on that porch,” said Hasselman. “I'm like, 'Mary! that's your porch!’"

Through public documents we were also able to see that Baur, at least for a time, lived at the farm.

I asked Two Rivers police about any connection Baur may have had to the home, but they haven't shared any information.

"You kind of see stuff in your head about it,” said Hasselman. "It's been kind of a little overwhelming, for sure."

Police say that they are working very closely with local and state organizations to study and identify the remains although they say it could be a lengthy process.

"It's just been a lot,” says Hasselman. “A real lot."

I've also reached out to the Vue family but have not heard back yet. A source close to the family says that they have no comment, but they are thankful for the love and support that they've received from this community.