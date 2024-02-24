An emotional search for Elijah Vue

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — These last few days have been tough for this community. I live in Manitowoc and as the search expands from two rivers down the Lakeshore, I joined a search party today. This group refuses to give up hope.



Elijah Vue has been missing from Mishicot Road in Two Rivers since Tuesday morning.

Today, a search was set up by Laurie Hamblin to check further down the Lakeshore in Manitowoc.

Annie Cyr was on the search and said that she just wants peace for his family.

It's day Four and a search group organized by Laurie Hamblin is now searching outside of Two Rivers.

"That's been thoroughly searched and now it's time to reach out to the Manitowoc area,” said Hamblin.

She says the two towns share a community and they are ready to help.

"Even though we have newcomers here, it's like everybody knows everybody and we're a friendly community,” Hamblin said.

As well as the community, Two Rivers Police say they're still searching too with the help of local departments and the FBI.

Police also say they want the public to keep looking. Community members like Laurie have help from others, like Annie Cyr

"What are you looking to find out here today?" I asked Cyr.

“Peace for his family,” she said.

And others still like Cheryl Rauan.

"I have a grandson that is about four years old and if he was missing,” Rauan said. “I would move heaven to find him if I could."

A search that is emotional and filled with love for Elijah and his family.

"If they can't hug him, they can at least properly say goodbye,” said Cyr. “That's what I would want."

“Elijah come home,” said an emotional Rauan.

I briefly spoke with family members of Elijah today as they were working on setting up search efforts with Laurie Hamblin. They seemed hopeful and said that they wanted to get an organized plan to help find their Elijah.