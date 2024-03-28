A massive search for Elijah; Drone pilots from around the state meet in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Police from around the state came together in a massive search for Elijah Vue in Two Rivers. Here’s more on this latest effort from the ground and sky.



The Two Rivers Police Department says they organized a large drone search with help from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Two Rivers Police say there were more than 70 drone operators around town from all over the state.

Two Rivers Police say last week they organized a large search in Shoto with the help of locals and Wisconsin DNR. Many of the searches on Wednesday were also in the Shoto area. Police say they still have not found the three year old boy.

The Two Rivers Police Department says that the search will continue and if you have any information regarding Elijah, please contact them.