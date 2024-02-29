'A lot of tips have come from it': Moderator of Elijah Vue discussion page shares why she does it

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — One of the moderators of "Where is Elijah Vue" on Facebook is talking about the page and the search for Elijah.



Video shows many social media posts regarding missing 3-year-old Elijah Vue

"We have had a lot of missing posters and things that we've made, and they’ve reached over 2 million computer screens," said Megan, one of the moderators.

Online public discussion and theories about Vue have exploded

As the search for Elijah Vue grows deciding what's fact and fiction can be a challenge. I'm Katlyn Holt in Two Rivers taking a deeper look at online sleuths and their impact on the case.

I wanted to know, is this helping?

“Really, it's fantastic that people are taking an interest in these cases,” said Zemlock.

Aaron Zemlock is a criminal justice instructor at Fox Valley Technical College.

A former police officer he says he worked cases where online sleuths dug up valuable information though he encourages getting info directly from police.

"We had and somebody came forward with like, you know, I recognize that vehicle going through the Burger King drive-thru, and that was a piece that allowed us to kind of continue on our path for the investigation," said Zemlock.

Information of all kinds is now flooding social media, including the Facebook page "Where is Elijah Vue."

Megan, originally from Manitowoc, is one of the moderators.

The group now has nearly eight thousand members from across the country.

“We take pride in getting information out faster than the police,” said Megan. “Of course nothing that would compromise the investigation. But our biggest thing is we want to get the information out there.”

Megan says they share police press releases and strive to keep information accurate.

"We use the federal databases, we use c-cap and a bunch of other different programs that we have to just confirm that things aren't what they see or are true," said Megan.

The goal Megan says is simply to bring Elijah home.

"A lot of tips have come from it and it really is bringing the community together, it's brought a ton of search parties together," said Megan.

Megan with the group, “Where is Elijah Vue,” say thev're even built a relationship with his family who's been grateful for any help.