A look at Two Rivers' top job as City Manager Greg Buckley is set to retire

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — With Greg Buckley retiring, some of the community is asking for a change in format.



Some of the community is asking for term limits or even a mayoral system.

Two Rivers City Council says the City Manager role is flexible and offers the most stability.

There are currently no plans to change the format.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Greg Buckley has been the Two Rivers City Manager for nearly 30 years, but now he's stepping down. Here's a look at the position and calls for a change in the top job.

In many places, a mayor is elected. But in others like Two Rivers, a city manager is appointed by the city council. With Manager Buckley stepping down next year, some people here are suggesting change.

"I do think there needs to be better representation of the entire city,” said Two Rivers local Susan Robitaille.

She says she'd like city council to hear public opinion before hiring another city manager.

"But not just for show,” Robitaille said. “If you're going to have a town hall, you really have to listen and employ some of those ideas."

Community ideas swirling on social media focus on how long a city manager can serve. Some call for a mayor with term limits that is elected directly by the people. But Two Rivers city councilwoman Shannon Derby says the city manager role offers the council more flexibility.

"So if the city council doesn't like what the manager is doing, we have the opportunity to vote him or her out,” Derby said.

Derby says without a fixed term, a manager has more time to get work done and be immersed here.

"They get a really good feel for what our community needs,” Derby says. “Instead of going four years and four years to different cities."

Derby says that the public is welcome to voice their opinion at the city council meetings on the first and third Monday of each month.