A Lakeshore staple turns 50: Woodland Dunes and a cultural tie to our community

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — A local staple is celebrating its 50 year anniversary. Woodland Dunes, in Two Rivers, has been "preserving the lakeshore" since 1974.



Officially founded in 1974, Woodland Dunes has preserved our Lakeshore and educated the community.

Now in year 50, the center is lively as ever with classes and programs.

Communications coordinator, Nancy Nabak says the organization is excited for the next 50 years.

Five decades preserving a part of our beautiful Lakeshore. Woodland Dunes says that is only half of their mission.

Nancy Nabak is the communications coordinator at Woodland Dunes as it celebrates its 50-year anniversary.

"We're 50 years strong, and we're excited to get into the next 50 years,” Nabak said.

Preserving more than 1,500 acres of nature space, the center also welcomes 3,500 kids per year and many more adults.

"Education never ends,” Nabak emphasizes.

In a community that she says pairs perfectly.

"It's nice. It sort of sustains the community with our natural resources, with our businesses, with our families,” Nabak said. “To make this a great place for everyone."

"I said I'd try it once and I got hooked,” Mark Mclaughlin, a volunteer nature instructor at Woodland Dunes, said. "It's just been a blast working with the staff and kids that come out here."

A lifelong Lakeshore resident, Mark said he appreciated the dunes well before becoming a volunteer.

"It's key. I think it goes along with the way of the lifestyle here,” said Mclaughlin. Along the lake, people really appreciate the nature."

It's a lakeshore preserve with more than 400 species of plants and nearly 300 different types of animals. Over the years, it's popularity has only grown.

"It's great coming to Woodland Dunes," McLaughlin said. "I feel even better when I leave."

Part of Woodland Dunes diverse preserve is a rare habitat called ridge and swale. Nabak said that particular type of habitat is considered globally significant.