A class project in Two Rivers grieves the loss of Elijah Vue and supports his family

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — A Two Rivers teacher found a way for her students to grieve Elijah Vue's passing.



After Elijah Vue's passing, Two Rivers art teacher, Elizabeth Hahn allowed her kids to write to Vue's family.

She says she will personally deliver the cards to the police department.

Students from grades 5 through 8 participated.

It has been two weeks since the Two Rivers Police Department announced the passing of the missing child, Elijah Vue. At L.B. Clarke Middle School, one teacher has found a creative way to help her students and the community grieve.

Elizabeth Hahn is an art teacher at the Middle School. She says she kept close watch on the search for Elijah Vue.

”It's been six months or more of just hoping and praying for the best possible outcome,” said Hahn. "It just really made you think about everything, especially working with kids."

After the tragic announcement of Elijah's death, an idea struck. A class project, for her students.

"They had the opportunity to write to the family specifically or just the police department,” Hahn said. "Any kids that wanted to do it, were able to."

The cards created by the middle schoolers were filled with drawings and sincere messages.

"They put their heart and soul into it,” says Hahn. “They wrote cards the like they were talking to their own family."

Elizabeth, or Mrs. Hahn, says that she's seen the pain this situation has brought onto the entire area. She's also seen what it's meant to her students.

"They have feelings too,” she says. “They are a part of this community as well and it's affecting them just as much as it's affecting us."

In a Facebook comment Thursday, Eliijah Vue's Aunt acknowledged the gesture and said thank you to the entire class.