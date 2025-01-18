$700k in upgrades at Neshotah Park and Beach; a deeper look at the projects

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Neshotah Park and Beach is set to get some upgrades in the spring.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Neshotah Park and Beach in Two Rivers draws in the masses for a reason. Over the last decade, the park and beach have transformed a lot and 2025 brings in a new wave of change.

50 acres of lakeside paradise, Neshotah Beach is one of the most popular summer spots in our state.

"Well we take such pride in it,” said Two Rivers Parks and Rec Director Mike Mathis.

Mathis says the beach and nearby Neshotah Park go hand in hand.

"When you drive through here during the summer. This park is packed full of people,” said Mathis. “There are people picnicking, you'll see large family groups grilling."

So, the city is investing in the park, pouring in around $700,000 to the area this spring.

"We really got thinking on how do we make this place exceptional,” Mathis said.



​$200,000 of that $700,000 will come from a DNR grant

​$120,000 will come from donation and room tax funds​

$380,000 more will be borrowed from taxpayers in the city's annual capital projects fund

For perspective on that, I caught up with local man Mike Burdick as he biked through the park.

"On a nice weekend this place is jam packed with people, with families having fun, having a great time,” Burdick shared. “More of that should be encouraged, whatever they can do to do that."

Upgrades include a reconstruction of the park's main through street, new picnic shelters, a new rock wall and playground equipment. Plus an update to the main restrooms.

Mathis says projects are due to wrap up by Memorial Day, just in time for the summer traffic.

"Especially if they can keep it from impacting taxpayers to the extent that they can, I think it's a great idea,” said Burdick.

Mathis says that the master plan for the area was created in 2023 and more projects are still to come.