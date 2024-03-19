13 new businesses in 3 months?! Why Two Rivers has seen major growth

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — What was once an industrial town has now grown into a hot spot for new business. Why are so many entrepreneurs are setting up in Two Rivers?



From December to February Two Rivers added 13 new businesses, according to a local development firm.

Emiliee Rysticken owns one of the newest cafes and says that she sees Two Rivers growing to resemble Door County.

Tourism Director, Joe Metzen told me the quality of life, amenities, and number of people in the workforce are all drawing new companies.

Last year Emiliee Rysticken opened the High Lift Cafe One of Two Rivers’ newest businesses.

"It's been nice to bring some more offerings and some more variety,” Rysticken says.

Rysticken grew up here and says the town had a different feel when she was younger.

"There wasn't much new or crazy stuff going on,” said Rysticken. “It was a lot of the same bars, restaurants."

Now, that's changing.

Local economic development firm, Progress Lakeshore, says from last December through February, 13 new businesses were registered in Two Rivers.

Rysticken says she's not surprised, given that Two Rivers is already a tourism town.

"People come here to enjoy what our city has to offer in terms of nature,” she said. “Now, you have things to do as well. Coffee, ice cream."

Two Rivers Tourism Director, Joe Metzen says the expansion is due to investment from local entrepreneurs and outside investors. He also says Two Rivers ranks highly in quality of life, amenities, and number of people in the workforce. All things, Metzen says, that attract new business.

The High Lift is Rysticken's second business in town. She also owns Scream n' Conuts and says she can't wait to see Two Rivers continue to grow.

"We all see the potential,” Rysticken said. “Whether you want to call it Door County-esque or just where we're going, I think everyone has a very similar vision."

I spoke with several officials from Two Rivers who told me that there are more businesses on the way.