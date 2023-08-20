12-year-old boy drowns at Neshotah Beach in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Just before noon on Saturday, the Two Rivers Police Department and the Two Rivers Fire Department were dispatched to Neshotah Beach in Two Rivers. The call was for a 12-year-old boy who had disappeared after struggling in the waters of Lake Michigan.

"There are not lifeguards at this beach and when we have rough conditions like that it's very easy to get pulled out or get pulled under," said Cpt. Eric Isselmann of the Two Rivers Fire Department.

Isselmann said the weather conditions were not ideal on Saturday.

Emergency responders had performed resuscitation efforts on the boy during transport to the Aurora Medical Center and for an extended time while there, but they were unsuccessful.

"The water conditions were very rough. We had large waves that were stacked up pretty tightly. So, beach conditions were not good yesterday," recalled Isselmann.

Families like the Oberstadts visited the beach Sunday and said they were sad to hear of the news.

"It's always scary to hear something like that. It's unfortunate. I feel bad for everybody involved and the families," said Kyle Obserstadt.

Obserstadt says there are things he makes sure to do when visiting the beach with his family to try and keep them safe.

"We just keep an eye on the water, and you know try to take breaks throughout the day- make sure that kids stay hydrated and have snacks so they don't get too tired," said Oberstadt.

Isselmann said there are some things people can do to increase their safety.

"To heed the advisories that are in place is the biggest thing and knowing your own limitations and you know, keeping an eye on each other. While people are out at the beach they're making sure that everybody's safe," said Isselmann.

Isselmann says people can also wear personal flotation devices and to not hesitate to call 911 if there is a struggle.