Two Rivers City Council approves one-year TIF district extension to support housing and population growth

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — The Two Rivers City Council on July 6, 2026, approved a resolution to extend Tax Incremental District (TID) No. 9 for one additional year, creating an opportunity to invest in future housing development and advance one of the city's top priorities: growing its population.

The extension is part of the city's broader strategy to manage its Tax Increment Financing (TIF) districts while reinvesting resources into community development projects.

Earlier this year, the city closed TID No. 13 and TID No. 16, returning those districts' equalized values to the regular property tax base and strengthening the long-term integrity of the City General Fund. The one-year extension of TID No. 9 allows the city to capture approximately one additional year of tax increment — estimated at roughly $160,000 — that Wisconsin law allows to be dedicated toward housing-related development activities.

"This proposal is about accomplishing our long-term vision for Two Rivers," City Manager Kyle Kordell said. "Every single member of the City Council has articulated a vision to attract more families, increase our population, and expand our housing inventory. Everything else we hope to accomplish as a community depends on our ability to grow."

The city will use the funds to help prepare 24.6 acres of land near TID No. 9 for a future residential neighborhood on the north side of Two Rivers. Preliminary concepts include approximately 35 to 40 single-family homes along with additional multi-family housing. No site plan or developer has been selected yet.

The proposed neighborhood would not be an exclusively affordable housing development or a Section 8 housing project. Instead, the goal is to create a balanced mix of housing options that includes market-rate homes alongside housing attainable for working families.

"Our housing market has changed," Kordell said. "Sandy Bay Highlands has been a tremendous success and provides an outstanding higher-end housing product. However, there is growing demand for newer homes that are attainable for households earning around $100,000 per year or less. If we want young families to choose Two Rivers as the place to raise their children, we need to create housing opportunities that match today's workforce."

According to city housing data, nearly 74% of all housing units in Two Rivers were built before 1980. City leaders believe additional modern housing options are necessary to attract new residents and support long-term economic growth.

Rather than having the city oversee every phase of subdivision development and individual lot sales, the city anticipates partnering with private-sector developers to complete the project, allowing the market to deliver housing more efficiently while the city focuses on preparing development-ready sites.