Two taken to hospital after early morning Fond du Lac fire

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A child and a woman were taken to the hospital and will have to find a new place to live after a townhome unit caught fire early Friday morning.

Fond du Lac firefighters responded to 737 E. Scott St., Unit C, at the Fond du Lac Townhomes before 1 a.m.

The people evacuated the unit and firefighters noticed heavy smoke on the second floor and fire in a second-floor bedroom. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes and crews remained on scene to check for hot spots.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue paramedics checked a child and a woman on scene, and they were both taken to the hospital.

Investigators say they believe the fire started in a second-floor bedrooms.

Residents of nearby attached townhomes were evacuated during the incident by fire crews and Fond du Lac police officers. After crews completed ventilation and verified safe air quality using air monitoring equipment, those residents were permitted to return to their homes.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation by Fond du Lac Fire Rescue Fire Investigators. Alliant Utilities and the Fond du Lac Police Department also assisted on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC 26 for updates.