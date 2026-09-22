One man dead, one man arrested following crash along I-43 Monday

GREEN BAY, WI — One man is dead and another is in custody following a crash along I-43 Monday evening.

The Green Bay Police Department says around 5:30 p.m., first responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash along the interstate near the State Highway 54/57 exit.

Police say a pickup truck rear-ended a sedan. When the Green Bay Fire Department arrived, they immediately began life-saving measures on the 55-year-old Sheboygan man in the sedan and worked to extricate him.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 29-year-old man from Green Bay, was arrested by police for a felony charge of Operating While Suspended Causing Death.

The interstate was closed during the police investigation and has since reopened. Authorities have not yet released the identities of those involved in the crash.

Anyone with information related to this crash is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #26-246881. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com [432stop.com], or utilize the "P3 Tips" app.