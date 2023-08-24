Today's Talker: New hot dog straw, Fyre Festival 2 in the works

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker! On this Thursday, the news crew talked about a new Oscar Mayer product, plus the return of Fyre Festival.

Oscar Mayer is releasing a hot dog straw:

It was the hot dog straw the got the world talking. And thanks to Oscar Mayer, you too can own your very hot dog straw.

This baseball fan went viral after he carved out his hot dog to make it a straw. He then proceeded to use it to drink his beer.

To commemorate what it's calling a key moment in hot dog history, Oscar Mayer is launching its own version of the straw.

The company says the straw will be the same size and color and have the same feel as a real hot dog.

And that the straw is a reminder that "Some things are just meant to be fun."

The straw is available for pre-order nationwide on OscarMayer.com/HotDogStraw while supplies last.

As for that viral video, it has received more than 9-billion views on TikTok.

Fyre Festival 2 in the works:

A disastrous music festival is back for round two.

2017's Fyre Festival is getting a sequel.

Billy McFarland, the man who founded the event, took to social media to announce tickets for "Fyre Festival 2" are on sale now.

McFarland spent 4 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to wire and bank fraud.

He tried to organize a music festival in the Bahamas in 2017, and concert goers paid thousands of dollars for a chance to meet celebrities, eat great food, and vacation on the island.

But the plan fell apart.

Celebrities backed out because of the disorganization and fans say they were cheated out of their money.

The failed event inspired the 2019 Netflix documentary "Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened."

McFarland is planning Fyre Festival 2 for next year in the Caribbean.

He says the first batch of tickets are sold out.

And this time revenue from the sales will be held in escrow until a final date is announced.