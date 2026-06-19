Titletown to host additional ‘World Soccer Watch Party’ celebrating Germany

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — Titletown is adding an extra day of international soccer festivities, announcing a new “World Soccer Watch Party” for Thursday, June 25.

The Packers say the expanded event will highlight Germany, one of the team's designated international markets through the NFL’s Global Markets Program, and celebrate the region’s strong German heritage.

The Germany vs. Ecuador match will be shown on the big screen at the base of Ariens Hill starting at 3 p.m., followed by two more matches later in the evening.

In conjunction with the watch party, the weekly Titletown Night Market will start early at 3 p.m. with select vendors.

After the Germany match ends around 5 p.m., the Night Market band will perform until the market closes at 8:30 p.m.

At 6 p.m., fans can watch a visual-only broadcast of the Netherlands vs. Tunisia matchup while enjoying the live music. The night will wrap up with the U.S. team facing Turkey from 9 to about 11 p.m.

June 25 schedule:

3 p.m. — Titletown Night Market opens early with select vendors

3-5 p.m. — Germany vs. Ecuador

5 p.m. — Night Market band performance

6 p.m. — Netherlands vs. Tunisia (visual only)

8:30 p.m. — Night Market concludes

9 p.m. — USA vs. Turkey

~11 p.m. — Activities end

The final World Soccer Watch Party of the season will take place July 19 for the championship match, with family activities beginning at 11 a.m. Three hours of pre-match entertainment will include games, face painting, photo opportunities, and live music.

More details and updates are available here.

