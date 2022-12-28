Titletown prepares for annual New Year's Eve event

TITLETOWN — Say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023 on Saturday at Titletown.

Preparations for the annual Titletown New Year's Eve have already began as ice sculptors were seen today carving some of the sculptures that will be on display for the event, which include two 10-foot champagne bottles.

Titletown Events Coordinator Jessica Dickhut said the ice sculpture champagne bottles will be in front of the Saturday night indoor pop-up champagne bar and DJ.

There will also be live outdoor music, live reindeer, fireworks and a midnight countdown.

The party will start at 10 a.m. with extended ice skating and tubing hours, and the fun will continue into Sunday.

"If you don't get your fill of Titletown this week or on New Year's Eve, you can come back on Sunday, January 1 for even more fun with Gameday live," Dickhut said. "We have activities starting at 11:25 a.m. that day with live music. We have mural painting and of course skating and tubing coming back as well."

Dickhut said people look forward to Titletown New Year's Eve all year, and she emphasized the importance of having events like it at Titletown because it brings the community together.

"We really enjoy doing our winter events, which is kind of an oxymoron because a lot of people like to stay bundled up and inside, but we really want to get the community active and going in the winter months and still be outside," Dickhut said.

New Year's celebrations will be concluded as the Packers take on the Vikings at Lambeau Field on New Year's Day. Kickoff starts at 3:25 p.m.

A schedule of Titletown's events for the upcoming weekend can be found here.

