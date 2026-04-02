Titletown field renamed Emplify Health Field

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — Titletown’s central gathering space will now be called Emplify Health Field as part of a new partnership between Emplify Health and Titletown.

The field, located west of Lambeau Field, has been used for year-round community events since Titletown opened in 2017. It sits next to Emplify Health’s sports medicine and orthopedics clinic.

The name change is part of a sponsorship that will include hosting health and wellness programs at the site.

“This partnership represents an exciting new chapter,” Emplify Health CEO Dr. Scott Rathgaber said. “Emplify Health Field will serve as a hub for community activity, and we’re thrilled to be part of programs that bring people together around healthy living.”

Packers director of partnerships Justin Wolf called Emplify Health a “tremendous partner,” while Titletown Development director Jackie Krutz said the renamed field underscores “our shared commitment to the health and well-being of our community.”