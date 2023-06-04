Summer Fun Days Showcase headliner Flo Rida gives free concert, takes stage nearly 2 hours late

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — First-time concert-goers and long-time fans alike came out for an unofficial kickoff to summer at a free concert event called "Summer Fun Days Showcase" in Titletown on Saturday.

"It's great that the Packers do this every year, bringing somebody. They had Jason Derulo last year, Flo Rida this year. I hope they keep doing this every year because, you know, it brings a lot of people out here it's good for the economy, good for local business. I mean, look at this place. It's jumping right now," said concert-goer Matthew Breska.

The event featured food trucks, drinks, games, and several musical acts leading up to big headliner Flo Rida.

Flo was expected to take the stage at 8:30 p.m., but at approximately 9 p.m. his warmup act from Milwaukee, DJay Mando, announced that Flo was going to be late due to flight delays.

One fan waited hours ahead of schedule because she was on a mission for a unique reunion.

"We’ve been here since 11:45," said Angela Reals. She brought sons Carter and Mason to see Flo Rida — and they've met before.

“We saw him at Miller Park when [Carter] was two, and they– he did a kick-off the summer concert. So that's kind of where we saw him the first time. He was walking around by the seats and he had taken another kid, and then he’d taken somebody’s hat that they had reached out to him, so I was like, ‘Hey, I wonder if he'll take my baby.’ So, I held my baby out, and sure enough: he did," Reals said.

She said she hoped Flo would see her sign, recognize her son, and hold him again during Saturday's set.

”Not many people can say they got held by Flo Rida, and not many people could say they got to have it twice. We'll see,” Reals said.

Flo Rida eventually hit the stage to begin playing at about 10:15 p.m.