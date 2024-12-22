Santa brings holiday joy to Titletown Skaters

Santa’s Skate at Hy-Vee Plaza: Families enjoyed a special skating session with Santa, who delighted kids with his festive presence and joyful interactions

Skating Fun for All Ages: Young skater Luke Stoddard showcased his speed on the ice, beating a reporter in a friendly race and proving why skating is his favorite activity

A Family-Friendly Community Event: Crystal Stoddard praised the welcoming atmosphere of Title Town, highlighting it as a perfect spot for family fun during the holidays

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

At Hy-Vee Plaza, Santa swapped his sleigh for skates on Saturday, delighting kids and families alike during a special skating session.

“I like to see the eyes of the kids light up when they see Santa, especially the young ones that have never been this close,” Santa said. “It’s always a thrill for me.”

For one young skater, Luke Stoddard, the day was more about the skating than Santa.

“I’m pretty good and fast at it, so it’s pretty fun when you’re going fast,” Luke said.

To test Luke’s speed, this reporter laced up and joined him on the ice—only to come up short in a friendly race.

“He beat me,” I said, conceding defeat. “Pretty fast, huh?”

“Uh huh,” Luke replied with a smile.

For Luke’s mom, Crystal Stoddard, the event was about more than skating.

“With the community and how awesome Titletown is, it’s just such a good place to come and such a family-friendly environment,” Crystal said.

Santa’s Skate ran from 11 a.m. to noon, leaving families with warm holiday memories to carry into the season.