TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — You know it's winter in Titletown when you see people flying down Ariens Hill in tubes.

Snow tubing is now open for the season for families and friends in the Titletown District.

The Packers are reminding tubers that they must complete a waiver form prior, which you can do online HERE. The waiver you sign is valid for the day only.

For all information on tubing hours, prices, and waivers, you can visit Titletown's website.