Packers fans have mixed reaction to Mike McCarthy's Lambeau return

After 13 seasons and over 200 games as head coach of the Packers, Mike McCarthy made his return to Lambeau today wearing the star of the Dallas Cowboys.

He left behind a complicated legacy as head coach of the Packers. On the one hand, he won 125 regular season games and led the team to a Super Bowl XLV title...but on the other hand, he lost 8 playoff games and had a reputation of coming up short in big moments. Naturally, fans had a mixed reaction to his return.

Andrew Kaczanowski—for one—appreciated McCarthy's achievements, but said his time was up.

“Well, Mike…" he said, "you won us a Super Bowl and I’ll give you that…but it’s time for you to go home."

Most fans, however, seemed to appreciate what McCarthy did for the franchise and look back fondly on his tenure.

“He was phenomenal in Green Bay," said Valerie Rogers, "We were always on top with him and now Dallas is getting an idea of what they can be with Mike McCarthy.”

Overall, fans seemed willing to welcome McCarthy back, but still rooted hard against him.

“He’s a great coach, there’s no question about that. Welcome back Mike!” said Dan Stanmaster, later adding "I hope you lose today Mike!"