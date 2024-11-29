Meet Green Bay's NFL Fan of the Year; Dave Lucero

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — This is a fanbase known for loyalty, passion and community… which makes Dave Lucero's honor even more meaningful. He is nominated by the NFL for fan of the year representing the Packers.

"No matter where I'm living, you know I'm going to be at Lambeau Field in the fall,” said Lucero.

Dave grew up in Los Angeles as a huge football fan, but when both LA teams left his city, he found the Packers.

"This is a team that is not only ascending, but has a lot of history,” Dave said. “And it was history that I wanted to get behind."

And so he did, his journey eventually leading him to live just blocks from the stadium. Now, living 9 hours away from Lambeau Field, he still makes it to every home game with his wife Rachelle.

But that's not all, still close with friends and family in California, he helps coordinate trips to Lambeau for loved ones and even those he's never met.

"I know I'm one of millions of fans and if I can do my part in 2024 to represent them, that's really what I'm all about,” said Lucero.

From the shores of Orange County to the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field, David says he will always bleed green and gold.

"It's not about me, it's about us, it's about we,” said Davis. “Just bringing fans together, that's all I’ve ever wanted to do."

David is still a member of the group ‘Packers Fans of Southern California’ and tells me he has converted many people to pack fandom.