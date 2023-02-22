Watch Now
Lambeau Field Atrium, Titletown facilities closed due to snow storm

Noelle Friel
Posted at 2:02 PM, Feb 22, 2023
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Due to the snow storm, the Packers announced the Lambeau Field Atrium and all its businesses including the Packers Pro Shop, 1919 Kitchen & Tap, Packers Hall of Fame, and Lambeau Field stadium tours will be closed starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and will be closed all day Thursday.

Tubing and skating at Titletown’s Ariens Hill and Hy-Vee Plaza will also be closed, along with 46 Below and Rockwood Terrace at Titletown.

The Lambeau Field Atrium will reopen for regularly scheduled hours on Friday, Feb. 24, weather permitting.

