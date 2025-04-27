Junior reporters on the clock: Day 3 at the NFL Draft through the eyes the Losey brothers

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — We’re flipping the script on draft coverage, handing the mic to two young reporters, letting them hit the draft floor to ask fans what really matters most during one of the NFL’s biggest events.

Junior reporters Christopher and William Losey speak with draft attendees at Lambeau Field

Draft attendees share their most memorable moments from the event

The fun fan experiences our junior reporters took part in during the draft

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

NBC26's junior reporters Christopher Losey and William Losey, spoke with NFL Draft attendees to get their take on the fan experience.

For Emma Haglund, this is her first time at an NFL Draft.

"It gives Green Bay a chance to be seen," Emma Haglund said.

Fans were asked how many state license plates they’d seen. Hunter Green, visiting from Seymour, Wisconsin, said he’d counted quite a few.

"A ton, we've seen a ton of different states," Hunter Green said.

When asked about his favorite player, he pointed to a Jacksonville Jaguars pick.

"My favorite drafted player is probably Travis Hunter so far," Green said.

For some like Kummardar Brodie making the trip from Milwaukee to the NFL Draft was all about a change of scenery.

"We decided that we wanted to come up here. It's something different, something new," Brodie said.

Adding a fun twist to their coverage, the young NBC26 correspondents made their own pick from the fan draft stage.

'For the next pick, NBC26 selects William Losey and Christopher Losey," Christopher Losey said.

Cora Foote, said this year’s NFL Draft marked a first. She made it out to the event for the final day of festivities.

"It is. I didn’t go yesterday or the day before," Foote said.

To close things out, fans shared their favorite moments from an unforgettable Green Bay 2025 NFL Draft experience.

"Kicking on the field, making a field goal," Kummardar Brodie said.

For Jude Springer from Burlington Wisconsin the highlight was simply watching the players get drafted.

"Watching the picks be named and announced," Jude Springer said.

And for his dad, Dan Springer, the highlight was long overdue—seeing the Packers draft Matthew Golden a wide-receiver in the first round for the first time since 2002.

"Watching the Packers finally draft a wide receiver in the first round," Dan Springer said.

Who knows, next time the NFL Draft comes to Green Bay, you just might see the Losey brothers back on the floor, reporting for NBC26.