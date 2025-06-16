Jesse McCartney to give free concert at Titletown

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — American pop singer and actor Jesse McCartney is set to perform at Titletown on July 19 as part of the "Titletown Beats" concert series, the Packers announced on Monday.

The series features free, monthly outdoor concerts and activities at Titletown.

The concert is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Alt-pop duo 7000apart will perform at 6:30 p.m. as the opening act, organizers say.

McCartney is behind hits such as “Beautiful Soul," “Leavin',” “How Do You Sleep,” and “Body Language.” He recently released an EP called All's Well.