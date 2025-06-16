Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGreen Bay Titletown

Actions

Jesse McCartney to give free concert at Titletown

Jesse McCartney
Bill Kostroun/AP
Jesse McCartney performs during Z100's Zooptopia '08 concert on Saturday night, May 17, 2008 at the Izod Center in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Jesse McCartney
Posted

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — American pop singer and actor Jesse McCartney is set to perform at Titletown on July 19 as part of the "Titletown Beats" concert series, the Packers announced on Monday.

The series features free, monthly outdoor concerts and activities at Titletown.

The concert is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Alt-pop duo 7000apart will perform at 6:30 p.m. as the opening act, organizers say.

McCartney is behind hits such as “Beautiful Soul," “Leavin',” “How Do You Sleep,” and “Body Language.” He recently released an EP called All's Well.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Green Bay WebBios 600x400 Pari and Karl.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporters