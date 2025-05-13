High-end Packers Athletic Club opens to public; memberships available

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — The Packers-owned luxury gym opens Tuesday morning for the first time, giving members a high-end fitness experience.



The Packers Athletic Club is located in the Titletown district at 1155 Lombardi Avenue

The club's two membership levels (Green and Gold), cost $134 per month and $169 per month, respectively

Additional membership information is available at the club's website here

The club's amenities include red-light recovery chambers, a sauna, steam room, cold plunge, small turf field, multiple studios for classes, and more

Tuesday morning at 5, the first members of the Packers Athletic Club could start their first workout in the new space.

The facility is 29,000 square feet of brand-new equipment, with cardio equipment taking up most of the first floor and more free weight options on the second.

“I knew that the Packers would deliver an exceptional facility, but this has really gone above and beyond anybody's expectations," general manager Ryan Oswald said. "And this is a really special club, not only for Green Bay, but across the country.”

Oswald shows off the locker rooms, built with 100 lockers for members, per locker room.

“Showers with... we have shampoo, conditioner, body wash," he said. "Full suite of amenities here.”

There are saunas, steam rooms, and hot and cold tubs. The two-story building also has views of Titletown and Lambeau Field. Titletown development director Jackie Krutz says it fits the lifestyle of the district well.

"This just seemed like a natural fit, based on all the programming and events that we've had here," Krutz said. Fitness, being one of the most popular, this business just made sense."

All this comes at a steep price, though—memberships cost $134 per month for the Green membership package or $169 per month for the Gold membership package. The Gold Package gets members access to the recovery tools and a monthly guest pass, but otherwise, a guest visit costs $50.

“This is a great chance for those looking to invest in their health and wellness," Oswald said. "Part of this is that third home, that third space, that they’re looking for.”

Club officials say they’re not currently capping the amount of members, but they might do that in the future, if necessary.

Oswald does not currently anticipate the club's hours changing during Packers games.