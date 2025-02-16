Free tubing day brings winter fun to the community

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — Ariens Hill hosted Free Tubing Day Sunday, offering unlimited rides and winter fun for all ages. Families traveled to Titletown to enjoy the snowy slopes and ice skating.



Families traveled to Titletown for a day of winter fun, including tubing and ice skating at Hy-Vee Plaza.

The event was completely free Sunday.

Meet one mom who brought her family on a two hour journey to Titletown for the winter fun.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

TITLETOWN, WI — Ariens Hill welcomed guests of all ages for unlimited tubing rides at no cost Sunday, offering a day of excitement and winter fun for the community.

Kids and kids-at-heart took advantage of the thrilling slope, making the most of this special annual event.

Molly Jelak and her family made the two-hour trip from Milwaukee to experience the winter fun firsthand.

"It is so fun because we came down from Milwaukee because we only got a little bit of snow recently, and you guys have significantly more snow, so this has been like our first winter fun snow experience of the year," Jelak said.

For Jelak, the highlight was watching her kids step away from their screens and embrace the outdoor fun.

"It's hard to sometimes convince them to get out there in the cold temps, so giving them such an awesome winter experience with like a thrill is excellent," she said.

For those who didn’t want to snow tube, the ice rink at Hy-Vee Plaza provided another way to enjoy the winter weather.