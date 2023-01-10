Free Tubing Day at Titletown on Jan. 31, compliments of AriensCo

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Free Tubing Day returns to Titletown at the end of the month.

Unlimited tube rides down Ariens Hill will be completely free for all guests on Tuesday, Jan. 31, compliments of AriensCo.

Tubing at Ariens Hill is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, with admissions closing at 7 p.m.

All guests must sign a waiver to tube at Titletown and are asked to complete their tubing and skating waivers at home or before visiting Titletown.com/waivers from their computer or smartphone.

For the safety of all guests, tube riders must be at least 42" tall and are required to ride in their own tube. Full age, height and health restrictions for tubing, as well as rules and regular hours, can be found at titletown.com/events/recreation/tubing .

Guests are also reminded that Titletown is now cashless, with credit/debit cards and Titletown gift cards the only forms of payment accepted.

All activities are subject to change depending on the weather.