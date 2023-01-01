Folks enjoy New Year's Eve fun and pitch New Year's resolutions at Titletown District

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — The countdown to 2023 continues, and the Titletown District is ringing in the new year with plenty of fun activities for you and your family.

As you walk into Titletown, the atmosphere grabs your attention.

"Haven't been back for Christmas or New Year's here for a while," Missy Fredrich from Rogers, Minnesota said. "So, this has been a lot of fun."

There's people sliding fast down Ariens Hill in a tube, ice skating around the Hy-Vee Plaza, keeping warm by the fire pits, or watching artists design ice sculptures.

"Well, the skating's been a lot of fun," Fredrich said. "Haven't done that in a while."

"I like the skating, but my kids like the tubing," Mike Martin from Suamico said.

"So far, I've done the tubing," Gunnar Christianson from New York said. "And I find that really enjoyable and fun."

They're enjoying themselves as 2022 comes to an end.

And they each have some of their New Year's resolutions in mind before 2023 begins.

"Get a little bit more in shape," Fredrich said. "I actually want to do a little bit more reading, too."

"Be a good person," Christianson said. "Just to better in life, that's it."

"Take things as they come," Martin said. "Be happier."

You can do whatever you want, or don't, want to do in 2023.

But it's fair to say that the resolution in Titletown is to have fun for the last few hours of 2022.

For the complete list of activities taking place during Titletown's New Year's Eve celebration, more information can be found here.