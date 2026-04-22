Chris Lane to headline Titletown’s Summer Fun Days Showcase

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — Country music star Chris Lane will perform a free concert June 6 as part of Titletown’s annual Summer Fun Days Showcase.

The all-day event runs from 3 to 10 p.m. and features outdoor games, live entertainment and activities for all ages across the Titletown district.

Guests will get a preview of this year’s summer programming, including a Mini Night Market, Imagination Station, line dancing lessons, kid’s character appearances, bingo and themed trivia, children’s art activities, a pet spotlight and a cornhole tournament presented by Leinenkugel’s.

Band 7000Apart will perform at the base of Ariens Hill from 3 to 7 p.m., followed by Outlaw’D at 7 p.m. on the main stage. Lane is scheduled to take the stage at 8:30 p.m. on the west side of Emplify Health Field. Admission is free, and no tickets are required.

Parking will be available at Titletown and Lambeau Field lots. Food trucks and beverage vendors will operate throughout the event, though attendees may not bring outside food or drinks. Lawn chairs are allowed only in the asphalt lot next to Emplify Health Field, preserving the field itself for standing-room audiences.

Security personnel will staff entry points, with bag checks possible.

More details on the Summer Fun Days Showcase and Titletown’s summer programming are available at titletown.com.

Lane’s appearance comes amid the release of his album Shade Tree, inspired by his North Carolina roots. Lane’s career includes three No. 1 hits, billions of streams and collaborations with artists such as Lauren Alaina, Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery.

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