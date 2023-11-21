BelAir Cantina to open restaurant just steps away from Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY — BelAir Cantina, a popular Milwaukee stop for California-style tacos, will open a restaurant in the Titletown Tech building on Lombardi Ave. in Green Bay, just steps from Lambeau Field.

According to OnMilwaukee, BelAir will make its debut during the first half of 2024 next door to Hinterland in the Titletown District. The Green Bay restaurant will serve the same menu of shareable items, tacos, burritos, and margaritas that you can get in Milwaukee and Madison.

OnMilwaukee reports the eatery will have a modern design, including an open-air dining experience during the warmer months.

“We are thrilled to join the hospitality community at Titletown!” BelAir owner Kristyn Eitel told OnMilwaukee. “Not only is this an incredible opportunity for the BelAir brand and our growth, but it’s also an opportunity to participate in one of our state’s most cherished traditions: Green Bay football!”

Eitel was introduced to the Packers by real estate specialist Allison Curtin. OnMilwaukee says they will collaborate with Stephen Vebber, AIA of Stephen Vebber Architecture & Design, on the project.