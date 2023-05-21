This simple trick will help you keep bags of frozen food closed

Stocking the freezer with frozen fruits and vegetables is an excellent way to eat healthy without having to worry about fresh produce going bad too quickly. Keeping a variety of frozen foods on hand can also help you save money and precious refrigerator space and cut down on trips to the grocery store. The trouble is that most freezer bags don’t have resealable tops, so once you open them, it can be hard to close them back up.

Over the years, people have devised clever ways to work around the issue, like wrapping a rubber band around the bag but those tend to snap and break after repeated use. You can also decant the contents or simply place the entire bag inside a zip-top plastic bag or reusable container — but you might not have these secondary storage items on hand or have time for the extra step.

The more food contents are exposed to air, the greater the risk of pesky freezer burn. So it’s important to keep the bag closed so the flavor isn’t compromised, plus you want to prevent a hundred pieces of corn or frozen peas from rolling around your freezer.

TikTok creator @jonez_333 came up with a unique and unbelievably simple hack that might make your jaw drop. In the video, you can see her resting a bag of frozen vegetables upright, but instead of just slicing open the bag straight across, she cuts a U-shape along the top. Then she twists up the ends and ties them together. The remaining piece that was removed can be discarded. Could it be that the answer to this common household problem has been right under our noses all along?

TikTok creator Melondy is a hairdresser who lives in Kentucky. When this story published, the eye-opening hack had garnered over 805,000 likes, 55,900 saves and more than 43,000 shares.

But, of course, you can always use a handy bag clip to get the job done, too. The most important part is to keep the bag sealed to keep food contained and free of freezer burn.

We think Melondy’s trick is an awesome hack for resealing freezer bags and commenters have weighed in with their own takes on the trick. One person mentioned they like to cut the bag straight down the middle, while another explained that creating the U-shape makes it easier to dump out the contents. Other people said they like to cut a strip across the top and then use that as a bag tie. No matter the method, one thing is certain: You’re going to need a sharp pair of kitchen scissors.

TikTok creators come up with the best kitchen hacks. We’ve learned everything from how to make your own quesadilla in a toaster to learning how to whip up a honeycomb pasta cake.

What do you think? Is this simple hack a new game-changer you plan to incorporate into your everyday life?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.