These companies want to give you money back for taxes paid on tampons

A group of feminine hygiene product makers formed a coalition to reimburse consumers for the sales tax they pay on menstrual products.

“The Tampon Tax Back Coalition” was announced Wednesday to correspond with International Day of the Girl.

Shoppers still pay sales tax on tampons, pads and menstrual cups in 21 states, but the companies behind the coalition and other women’s health advocates have argued these products should be sold free of taxes. They also noted, in comparison, products like Rogaine and Viagra, created for men, are considered medical necessities.

Starting Wednesday, if you buy products from one of the eight brands in the partnership — August, Cora, Lola, The Honey Pot, Rael, Here We Flo, Saalt and DIVA — you can submit your receipt to get back the tax you paid.

All you have to do is go to www.tampontaxback.com and sign up with your phone number. Once you receive a text confirmation, you can reply with a photo of your receipt of eligible items that were purchased within 10 days.

The coalition said it will calculate how much you paid in taxes based on the state you purchased the products in and send that amount to you through Venmo or PayPal within 24 hours.

According to U.S. News and World Report, the average woman spends about $20 on feminine hygiene products per cycle, adding up to about $18,000 over her lifetime.

That means in a state like Alabama, where the standard tax rate is 11.5%, the average woman could potentially spend over $2 per month in sales taxes on menstrual products.

