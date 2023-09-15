‘The Devil Wears Prada’ musical revamp coming in 2024

Get your Gabbana ready! “The Devil Wears Prada” musical is getting a full revamp, and you don’t want to be caught wearing poly-blend to the premiere.

The musical features original music from Elton John, as well as lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub. Other big names are also attached to the project, including Jerry Mitchell, the Tony Award-winning choreographer of “Kinky Boots.”

The original “The Devil Wears Prada” musical had a short run in Chicago last year. However, it had lukewarm reception, leading to a cast and crew shakeup. Mitchell now replaces Anna D. Shapiro as director and choreographer, and although the cast won’t be announced for a few months, it’s likely that Taylor Iman Jones (who played Andy Sachs) and Beth Leavel (Miranda Priestly) will be replaced. However, John and Taub will remain as musical collaborators, Theater Mania reports.

Elton John is a natural fit for the project, not only because of his musical chops, but because he loves the original material.

“Re-imagining ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ for the musical theatre is super exciting. I’m a huge fan of both the book and the feature film, and a huge aficionado of the fashion world. I can’t wait to sink my musical teeth into this hunk of popular culture,” the musician said to The Hollywood Reporter in 2017.

The musical won’t debut until next summer. (Yes, we are mentally quoting Priestly’s famous line, “By all means, move at a glacial pace. You know how that thrills me.”)

It’s important to note the revamped musical is not scheduled to play in the U.S. right now. It will debut in England, so this time the Brits get to enjoy Priestly’s bone-dry wit.

The musical will have a trial run at London’s Theatre Royal Plymouth starting on July 9, 2024. In the fall, it will move to the West End at the Dominion Theatre beginning on Oct. 24.

If all goes well, perhaps the musical will return to Chicago or even Broadway.

