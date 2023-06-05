The 2023 Gerber Baby photo search has begun

Does your little one have what it takes to be the Gerber Baby?

The 2023 Gerber Photo Search is under way now through June 10. The winning baby will be named the brand’s “Chief Growing Officer” and receive a $25,000 cash prize, clothing from Gerber Childrenswear and a year’s supply of Gerber products.

Gerber is also matching the cash prize with a donation to the March of Dimes. Additionally, to celebrate the 13th year of the program, the company is asking parents to share their own childhood photos along with their submission.

“This year’s program honors the full-circle journey from baby to parent in a fun way, uniquely connecting parents with their little ones,” Angela Madlangbayan, vice president of marketing at Gerber, said in a press release. “Each year we are blown away by all the submissions and look forward to supporting parents and caregivers who are nurturing this next generation.”

Adobe

To enter your baby, simply head to Gerber’s website. There, you’ll be able to submit a photo of your baby and yourself at around the same age and a story about why they should be chosen. Your child must be between the ages of 0 to 48 months and you or an immediate family member must take the photo; professional photos are not allowed. You can read the full rules by visiting Gerber’s website.

Once you’ve applied, if you share your entry on social media with #GerberBabyThrowback, you will also be in the running for additional prizes from brands like Nespresso, Vital Proteins, ezpz and more.

Adobe

Last year’s Gerber Baby was Isa Slish, who was born Sept. 18, 2021, in Oklahoma. The first Gerber Baby with a limb difference, Isa was born with congenital femoral deficiency and fibular hemimelia and is missing part of her right leg.

Isa’s parents set aside her $25,000 winnings for medical care, with her mother, Meredith, telling News Channel 8 Tulsa that Isa has a smile that lights up the room and an irresistible laugh.

“We hope Isa’s story can bring more awareness for limb differences and create greater inclusion for children like her,” she said. “Because, just like Isa, they too can be or do anything they want.”

Will you be entering your child into the 2023 Gerber Photo Search?

