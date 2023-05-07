Texas has eased gun laws in recent years despite mass shootings

The city of Allen, Texas, is reeling after a gunman opened fire inside a popular outlet mall.

"The city of Allen pledges to offer our complete support. We know you are grieving. We are grieving. Rest assured, the nation and the world are also grieving," said City of Allen Mayor Ken Fulk.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott told Fox News he’ll be visiting the community to provide "hope and healing."

"There are questions that are lingering that the families want answers to, and that is, why did this happen? Why did the government do this? How did this happen? I know that those families need an answer as quickly as possible," said Abbott.

It’s the latest mass shooting in the state, which has faced some of the deadliest mass shooting incidents in recent years.

Texas, a state with pro-gun laws, lacks universal background checks, extreme risk protection orders, assault weapon restrictions, and other security measures.

In recent years, Texas lawmakers have eased gun laws, including passing a permit-less carry bill.

Rep. Keith Self, who represents the community where the shooting took place, called for thoughts and prayers, with many in the area taking offense to the sentiment, saying thoughts and prayers aren’t enough.

"Those are people that don't believe in an almighty God who is absolutely in control of our lives," said Self. "And I know people want to make this political, but prayers are important, and they are powerful in the families who are devastated right now."

The U.S. has had more than 200 mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit that tracks gun violence and defines a mass shooting as one where at least four people were hurt or killed.

The outlet mall mass shooting in Texas comes just a week after five people were killed in Cleveland, Texas. That shooting happened after a neighbor asked a man to stop shooting so a baby could sleep.

President Joe Biden criticized Republicans Sunday for not acting, calling on Congress to pass several laws, including an assault weapons ban and implementing universal background checks.

"Too many families have empty chairs at their dinner tables. Republican Members of Congress cannot continue to meet this epidemic with a shrug. Tweeted thoughts and prayers are not enough," said President Biden.

Police still don’t have a motive for the Allen, Texas, shooting.

They are asking anyonewho may have information on the shooter—and even video of the incident—to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

