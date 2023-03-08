Temperature-controlled mugs solve the cold coffee conundrum

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

How many times have you made a piping hot cup of coffee (or other hot beverage) only to get distracted or called away and return to a lukewarm drink?

Clever product makers have another solution for you besides warming up that same cup of coffee in the microwave: a temperature-controlled mug.

Yes, insulated thermoses have existed for a while but they only keep your coffee warm for as long as their insulation holds. And if you prefer drinking out of a mug and not a lidded cup, your drink is bound to cool off more quickly.

A temperature-controlled mug is powered either by a battery or a “hot plate” that keeps it at a set warmth. The best temperature-controlled mug will keep your hot drink at just the right temperature for as long as it takes you to drink it, distractions and all.

Here are a few recommendations for some highly rated temperature-controlled mugs.

The Ember Smart Mug 2 comes in black or white ($124.75) and red ($129.95).

This mug has 4.5 out of 5 stars from more than 7,300 ratings. Its battery lasts 1.5 hours and the mug itself holds 10 ounces. You choose a temperature between 120 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit by pairing your mug with your smartphone and controlling it on the Ember app. But the mug will also work without the app, syncing with the last chosen temperature.

The mug is also “smart” and turns off after two hours of no movement or if it’s emptied.

Amazon reviewer Lynne Volk calls the Ember Smart Mug 2 a “game-changer.”

“No more having scalding hot and then quickly room temperature and quickly cold tea. No more having to repeatedly microwave my tea,” they wrote. “I set it to the temperature I like, and then even if I get caught up in work and can’t get to it for a while, it’s still perfect.”

You can get the mug in other colors and in a 14-ounce size. Ember also makes a travel mug for when you want to take your coffee on the go.

The Cosori Coffee Mug Warmer and Mug Set is a 24-watt electric warmer with an LCD display that comes with a 17-ounce stainless steel mug and lid. The $39.99 set does need an outlet to plug into — but other heat-resistant cups with concave bottoms can also work on it besides the included mug.

Amazon reviewers gave this set 4.5 out of 5 stars in more than 6,500 ratings. They say it’s easy to use and clean and makes a great gift.

“Is it an exaggeration to say … this little thing has changed my life? I am someone who needs to reheat her food and hot beverages at minimum two times,” wrote Amazon reviewer Ally Maria. “It’s not even that I take a long time to eat/drink; I just like things VERY hot and they don’t stay that way for more than a few minutes.”

If you don’t want to be stuck with one-specific mug, The Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer costs a budget-friendly $14.49 and works with any heat-resistant mug.

The 17-watt warmer gets plugged into an outlet with a long cord and has an on-off switch with an indicator light. It’s easy to wipe clean and easy to take with you wherever you go. It has 4.2 out of 5 stars from more than 52,000 ratings.

Reviewer L.W. Smith said the product is perfect because it’s simple: “It has a switch to turn it on. Period. It keeps my tea at a reasonable warmth and when I’m done, I click it off. That’s it. No bells or whistles, just a product that does the job it’s designed for.”

