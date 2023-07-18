Teachers can save money during Target’s appreciation event

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Teachers getting a head start on prepping their classroom for the new school year can save big during Target’s Teacher Appreciation Event, running now through Aug. 26.

Teachers can receive a one-time 20% discount on an entire shopping trip during the savings event either in-store or online. All K-12 teachers, homeschool teachers, daycare center and early childhood learning center teachers, university or college professors and vocational/trade/technical school teachers are eligible with valid identification.

Simply head to Target’s website to sign in and verify your identity and the 20% off coupon will be loaded to your Target Circle account. Because you can only use it once, make sure you are buying everything you need and not just purchasing one item. There are also a handful of restrictions to be aware of, so make sure to read the fine print before placing your order.

Target is also bringing back their one-time 20% discount for college students, offering up the savings to anyone currently enrolled in college now through Aug. 26.

Just like the teacher discount, students simply need to verify their identity on Target’s website and add the coupon to their Circle account. The deal is good for one full shopping trip, so make sure you or a student in your life gets everything they need before heading off to college.

Everyone else can also save some cash at Target this summer during their Tax-free weekends.

All Target stores in states with sales tax holiday events will not charge sales tax during that weekend. The dates vary by state, with some states not participating, but if your state is, you can save quite a bit of cash if you shop on those dates.

You can see which states are participating and what dates you can shop tax-free by visiting the 2023 State Sales Tax Holidays website.

