Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ film has been nominated for a Golden Globe

There’s no doubt that Taylor Swift, Person of the Year, is at the pinnacle of her industry. She’s won 12 Grammy Awards and 12 Country Music Association Awards. Multiple MTV Video Music Awards (in the U.S. and Europe). Billboard Music Awards. IHeartRadio. Kids’ Choice.

So, having thoroughly conquered the music industry, she’s moved on to the movies. The big-screen version of her concert, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” is the highest-grossing concert film of all time, netting almost $200 million in three months.

And now that film is up for a 2024 Golden Globe award. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Monday that “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” is nominated in a brand-new category, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

Other films named in the category, like “Barbie” and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” were big hits that scored with fans (and some critics, too).

Cynically, this could be seen as a move on the Globes’ part to lure Swift into attending the awards. As Deadline points out, she’ll be on a break from her massive world tour when the Globes ceremony airs on Jan. 7.

Her mere presence is enough to ensure her devoted legion of superfans will tune in to catch a glimpse. Will she bring Travis Kelce as her date? Folks will watch to find out.

In any case, this isn’t Swift’s first Golden Globes nod. She’s been nominated four times in the past decade, each time for Best Original Song. Surprisingly, she hasn’t won — yet.

“The Eras Tour” is still screening in theaters, and it will be available to rent on streaming services on Dec. 13 — Swift’s birthday, of course.

What’s next? An Oscar? We’d bet on it.

