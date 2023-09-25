Taylor Swift celebrates Travis Kelce’s touchdown alongside mom Donna

Pop queen Taylor Swift and two-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce got fans in a frenzy on Sunday afternoon when then Kansas City Chiefs played the Chicago Bears.

The “Anti-Hero” singer joined Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium. Live game coverage frequently showed Swift talking to Donna, laughing and cheering on the tight end and his team.

Near the end of the third quarter, Kelce caught a ball in the end zone from quarterback Patrick Mahomes for a touchdown. Kelce did a brief dance to celebrate the score, and then televisions cameras shifted to Swift’s exuberant reaction, including a chest bump with a fellow fan in the suite.

The official NFL X (formerly Twitter) account was one of many accounts sharing the moment on social media:

For the record, the Chiefs beat the Bears 41-10.

Even if you aren’t a Swift or NFL fan, you have probably seen the dating rumors about Kelce and Swift. The pair have been burning up the headlines and social media conversations, and neither party has done much to quell the gossip.

During a Sept. 21 interview on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Kelce told the host he invited Swift to a game.

“I’ve seen you rock the state at Arrowhead,” he said during the broadcast. “You might have to come see me rock the state at Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.”

And what about all the dating talk? Kelce didn’t say anything specific but kept everyone’s interest piqued with one simple statement.

“We’ll see what happens,” he concluded.

Then, after Sunday’s victory, Kelce and Swift were seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium together. A TikTok video shared by the official NFL account showing the pair together already has more than 11.5 million views.

As for Swift’s reaction to all the publicity, People reported the superstar’s appearance at Sunday’s game was “just a fantastic way to spend a Sunday,” according to a source.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.