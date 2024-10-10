Voice of the Pirates: Bay Port football's announcer makes Friday nights memorable

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — Troy Frisque helps make lasting memories for students on the field as Bay Port High School football's public address announcer.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

If you've been to a Friday night football game at Bay Port High School, you've definitely heard his distinct voice booming through the speakers.

Troy Frisque has been the public address announcer for the Pirates for three years. He is a Bay Port alumnus who used his voice in the choir there.

But, he said another experience prepared him for this job.

"Gotta give a shout out to Taco Bell on Velp [Avenue], that's where I got a lot of my practice in the drive thru," Troy said from the press box before senior night this year, dropping an octave to demonstrate his talents. "The announcer style that I did with the greeting 'Hey welcome to Taco Bell this is Troy,' and they would just go nuts."

His dad, Curt Frisque, is his spotter, helping him see what's happening on the field from the press box during home games.

"I enjoy being with him and I'm proud of him, he's got a great voice and I'm proud of him, of what he's accomplished and I just hope that he continues to do it and use his voice," Curt said before busting out his binoculars for the game against Green Bay Southwest.

That great voice once made Troy a finalist for the Minnesota Timberwolves announcer gig.

"I ultimately didn't get the job but to be that close to a professional gig for the NBA was unbelievable," Troy said.

NBC 26 asked him what makes his job so special.

"It's the connection with the people," Troy said. "I still get contacted by students and parents of students that they go to play in college, and they say 'Man, we kind of miss what you did,' and that's the biggest compliment I could ever get."

He said he will always be a Bay Port Pirate, helping create lasting memories for those on the field.

"I like to think I can make it just a little bit sweeter," Troy said. "You know, how you put ice cream on apple pie. I like to think maybe I'm just that little extra ingredient that makes that moment a little more memorable for them."