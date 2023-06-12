Village of Suamico receives traffic safety grant to 'Slow Down Suamico'

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — The Village of Suamico recently received a $3,665 traffic safety grant from AAA Wisconsin, known as "Slow Down Suamico."

Alex Kaker, Village of Suamico Administrator said the funds have provided two new traffic safety signs to detect speed and make drivers aware of how fast they may be going.

"We're hoping that the message is that we want our streets to be safer," Kaker said.

Kaker said the two signs will be rotated around the village throughout the year.

While there aren't any particular spots they're focusing on right now, if the village gets speeding complaint calls for certain areas, they'll have the ability to move the signs accordingly.

The data from the signs is then collected by the Brown County Sheriff's Office. Patrol Captain John Rousseau said there are two purposes for using these signs.

"The first... is to figure out if there is a problem," Rousseau said. "Is there a speeding issue at this particular intersection or area, how bad is it, how pervasive, how often...what hours of the day?"

The second purpose is to notify drivers of their speed.

"Everybody sees the sign that says 35, and you usually don't look down until you see red and blue lights in your mirror," Rousseau said.

Rousseau said reckless driving and speeding are top concerns for people in every village, and though it's not necessarily any more of an issue in Suamico than in other villages, the department has had consistent calls for speed complaints through the years.

Many complaints can be traced back to areas along Velp Avenue and County Highway B, near the NEW Zoo and other spots where families and children may be.

With the data collected, Rousseau said they'll be able to determine if the signs are working and where they can increase patrol to enforce speed limits.

Kaker said the goal of the signs isn't to fine people, but, simply, to slow down Suamico.

"I hope that our residents are aware of it, and they'll see them out and about throughout the community this year, and hopefully it will help make our streets safer," Kaker said.