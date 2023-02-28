Village of Suamico asking residents to help build a strategic plan

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — The Village of Suamico is looking for feedback from the community for its 2024-2006 strategic plan.

Village of Suamico Administrator Alex Kaker said they’re doing so with a survey, to help identify what issues or topics the community wants to be addressed.

"Residents are at the top of our organization chart, and we want to make sure we understand where their priorities are," Kaker said.

He said residents could fill out the survey online or in person at Suamico Village Hall. This is the second time he said that they’re reaching out to residents to help build the plan, and he said it’s unique that they’re making it all based on the residents’ visions.

Kaker also said that not every community has a strategic plan, which serves as a layout for the future direction and vision of Suamico.

The village’s last strategic plan was from 2021 to 2023, and he said thanks to more than 800 resident responses, there were some noticeable changes in the community.

“It was clear in our last survey that the residents wanted to see quicker snow plowing services, so we actually added an additional snowplow to our route.”

He said he hopes to get even more community feedback for this plan.

Residents need to get their survey responses in by Sunday, May 7.

