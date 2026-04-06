Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
25  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGreen Bay Suamico

Actions

Teen accused of attacking mother bound over for trial

ramone waupoose
NBC 26
ramone waupoose
Posted

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A teen accused of attacking his mother with a hedge trimmer in Suamico was ordered to stand trial Monday.

Ramone Waupoose, 16, was charged as an adult last summer with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless injury after allegedly attacking his mother with the yard tool.

During a preliminary hearing Monday, Judge Beau Liegeois found enough probable cause to move the case forward.

Waupoose’s defense said last week it would seek a reverse waiver, which allows a juvenile prosecuted as an adult to petition to have the case transferred to juvenile court with a judge’s approval.

An issue was raised Monday regarding Waupoose’s age, as he turns 17 in May. Juvenile court in Wisconsin typically handles cases of defendants younger than 17 years old.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for April 30.

Jessica and Claire WebBios 600x400.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporters