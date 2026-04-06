Teen accused of attacking mother bound over for trial

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A teen accused of attacking his mother with a hedge trimmer in Suamico was ordered to stand trial Monday.

Ramone Waupoose, 16, was charged as an adult last summer with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless injury after allegedly attacking his mother with the yard tool.

During a preliminary hearing Monday, Judge Beau Liegeois found enough probable cause to move the case forward.

Waupoose’s defense said last week it would seek a reverse waiver, which allows a juvenile prosecuted as an adult to petition to have the case transferred to juvenile court with a judge’s approval.

An issue was raised Monday regarding Waupoose’s age, as he turns 17 in May. Juvenile court in Wisconsin typically handles cases of defendants younger than 17 years old.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for April 30.