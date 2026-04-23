Suamico's village-wide rummage sale returns

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — Bargain hunters will hit the streets this weekend for the 2026 Suamico Village-Wide Rummage Sale, which runs Friday and Saturday.

This year’s event features 154 sales, with maps available starting Thursday at the Suamico Municipal Center and during the sale at 12787 Velp Avenue, sale No. 77.

Neighbors and shoppers are urged by the village to stay alert for pedestrians and follow parking regulations to ensure public safety.

Village officials also note that in newer subdivisions, streets are narrower, and parking is permitted only on the even-numbered side of the road.

Clear access for emergency vehicles is essential, organizers said, and cooperation from visitors helps keep the event safe and enjoyable for the whole community.