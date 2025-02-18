Suamico lion peacefully passes away at age 20

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — The NEW Zoo announced Tuesday that its lioness, Ajia, was helped to peacefully pass away Monday from age-related health issues.

Ajia turned 20 in October, and the zoo says she far exceeded the average life expectancy for wild lions, which spans from 10 to 14 years.

“Ajia received excellent care throughout her life from people who have adored her,” Carmen Murach, NEW Zoo & Adventure park director, said. “Her long lifespan is a testament to our team’s dedication to her wellbeing. Ajia will be deeply missed by staff and volunteers, and by the many zoo guests who have gotten to know her over the 18-plus years that she’s been with us.”

The NEW Zoo says Ajia arrived in Northeast Wisconsin in May 2006 and became a mother to three cubs in 2008. All of Ajia's cubs eventually moved to other Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) accredited zoos to start their own families.

NEW Zoo & Adventure Park The NEW Zoo says Ajia arrived in Northeast Wisconsin in May 2006, and became a mother to three cubs in 2008.

Aija also developed a close friendship with the NEW Zoo's male lion, Loid, who arrived in 2017.

The NEW Zoo is asking people to stop by the lion habitat to accompany Loid through his grief during this time.

“We expect Loid may show some signs of loneliness while we work with the AZA’s African Lion Species Survival Plan to identify a potential new mate for him,” Murach said. “It’s quiet at the Zoo this time of year, and Loid has always loved watching people. Every zoo guest these days will make a difference for him.”