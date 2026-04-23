Rummage sales return across Suamico and Bellevue this weekend

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — Bargain hunters can look forward to two community rummage sales returning to the area this Friday and Saturday.

Suamico's village-wide rummage sale kicks off Friday and continues into Saturday. This year's event features 154 sales, with maps available starting Thursday at the Suamico Municipal Center and during the sale at 12787 Velp Avenue, sale No. 77.

Neighbors and shoppers are urged by the village to stay alert for pedestrians and follow parking regulations to ensure public safety.

Village officials also note that in newer subdivisions, streets are narrower, and parking is permitted only on the even-numbered side of the road.

Also happening Friday and Saturday is Bellevue’s annual “Shop Til You Drop” rummage sale, located near the intersection of Main Street and Allouez Avenue.

While no maps are available, organizers say the entire subdivision is participating, offering shoppers plenty of homes to visit, food to enjoy and treasures to discover.

