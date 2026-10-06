One person dead, another seriously injured in head-on crash in Suamico

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — One person was killed and another was seriously injured Monday after a head-on crash in the Village of Suamico, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the crash near County Road B and Pine Lane shortly after noon Monday.

A preliminary investigation found a vehicle traveling westbound on County Road B crossed into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with another vehicle.

Both drivers were trapped inside their vehicles and had to be extricated by firefighters before receiving medical treatment.

The driver of the westbound vehicle was taken to a hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. Authorities are withholding the person's identity until family members are notified.

The other driver, a 44-year-old man from Maribel, was flown to a hospital by Eagle 3 and treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit and the Brown County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating. Officials said it remains unknown whether alcohol or controlled substances played a role in the crash.

No names have been released and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Suamico Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and County Rescue assisted at the scene.