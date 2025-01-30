No injuries after vehicle breaks through icy Suamico River

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — No one was injured after a vehicle broke through the ice on the Suamico River Thursday afternoon, according to the Suamico Fire Department in a media release.

Suamico Fire Chief Joe Bertler says that just after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, first responders were called to the Suamico River on the Bay of Green Bay for a possible ice-water rescue.

According to the release, a person drove their vehicle onto the frozen river from the Suamico Boat Launch. The driver managed to navigate to the mouth of the river, where the ice gave away, and the vehicle broke through the surface.

Suamico Fire says the driver exited the vehicle and made his way to shore safely with the help of neighbors.

No injuries were reported.

"We urge everyone to use extreme caution when venturing onto frozen bodies of water," said Fire Chief Joe Bertler in the media release. "Due to the recent warm weather ice conditions can change rapidly and can be unpredictable. Thankfully, the driver was able to get to safety with help from the community."

Suamico Fire reminds neighbors to avoid driving or walking on ice unless it has been verified as safe by proper authorities.

